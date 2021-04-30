A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.95. 17,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,861,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.