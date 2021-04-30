Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,150 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,898,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 731,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,959. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.81. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $63.11 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

