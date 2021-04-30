Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.50. The stock had a trading volume of 126,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

