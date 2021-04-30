Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after buying an additional 1,086,898 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,317,000 after buying an additional 266,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,118,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. 80,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,921. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.