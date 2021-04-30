Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 828.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,174 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.92 on Friday, hitting $609.07. 108,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,208. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $561.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.29. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $280.84 and a one year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

