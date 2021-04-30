ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 25 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 37.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 27.13.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.