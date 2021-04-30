AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.370-12.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AbbVie also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.37-12.57 EPS.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $112.34 on Friday. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.19. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.65.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

