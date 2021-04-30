Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

ACHC stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.67. 14,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

