Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.
ACHC stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.67. 14,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.
