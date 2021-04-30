Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL opened at $16.02 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

