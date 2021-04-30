Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Shares Gap Down to $16.96

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $16.17. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

