Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the March 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ACAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,500,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,145,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,090,000.

NASDAQ:ACAC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. Acies Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

About Acies Acquisition

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

