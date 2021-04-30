Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.97

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,498,137 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £33.36 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60.

In other Active Energy Group news, insider James Gerald Leahy sold 3,000,000 shares of Active Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

