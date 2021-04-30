Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

