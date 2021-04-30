Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Purchases $66,510.00 in Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $66,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,804.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PEO stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.