Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Purchases $66,510.00 in Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $66,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,804.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PEO stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.