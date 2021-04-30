adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the March 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDYY stock opened at $158.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 115.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day moving average is $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. adidas has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Research analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADDYY. Exane BNP Paribas raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

