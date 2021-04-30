Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Announces Dividend of $2.06

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 2.0622 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

AMIGY opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

AMIGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

