Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.20.

NYSE:WMS opened at $112.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $209,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 284.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

