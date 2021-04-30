Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 749,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.67. 1,389,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,454,184. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $100.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.