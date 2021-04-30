Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $107.00 at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

AMD stock opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.5% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 84,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

