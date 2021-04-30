Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.30.

ADVM stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,827. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $390.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

