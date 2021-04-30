Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Raised to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. Aecon Group has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.17.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

