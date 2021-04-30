AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.43 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AER stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 805,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,288. AerCap has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.77 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

