Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,433. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $807.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.
