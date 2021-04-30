Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,433. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $807.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

