Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 826.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $290,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $506,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

