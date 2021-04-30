Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Afya from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Afya from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Afya presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.46.

AFYA traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $22.80. 8,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. Afya has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $64.01 million for the quarter. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Afya will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Afya by 61.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Afya by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Afya by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

