AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

