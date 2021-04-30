Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $53.16

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.16, but opened at $51.09. Agilysys shares last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

