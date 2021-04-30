Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of AGIO opened at $55.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $24,691,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after buying an additional 54,487 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 414,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after buying an additional 79,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 408.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

