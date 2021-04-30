Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s current price.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$101.22.

Shares of TSE AEM traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$77.93. The company had a trading volume of 240,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,145. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$69.14 and a 12-month high of C$117.35. The stock has a market cap of C$18.99 billion and a PE ratio of 29.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$76.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$75.00 per share, with a total value of C$187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,810,425. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658 over the last three months.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

