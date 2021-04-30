Air Canada (ACDVF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

Air Canada stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Air Canada from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

