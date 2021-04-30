Air Canada (ACDVF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.
Air Canada stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.71.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
