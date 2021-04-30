Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Up 281.8% in April

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 281.8% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIPUY opened at $20.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. Airports of Thailand Public has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $26.00.

Get Airports of Thailand Public alerts:

Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Airports of Thailand Public from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.