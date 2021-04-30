Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Akouos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akouos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKUS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Akouos by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Akouos by 63.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Akouos during the third quarter worth about $125,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Akouos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

