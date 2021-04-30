Alamos Gold’s (AGI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.15.

AGI traded down C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,005. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.79. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.04. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$295.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

