Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACI. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Albertsons Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 154,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

