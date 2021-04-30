Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. On average, analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALBO stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15.

A number of research firms have commented on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

