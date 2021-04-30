Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives $72.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. Analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Insiders have sold a total of 32,374 shares of company stock worth $1,190,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $4,689,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,191,000 after purchasing an additional 107,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

