Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Timothy D. Reyes Sells 20,260 Shares

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AA opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,058,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alcoa by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after buying an additional 1,171,436 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,401,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

