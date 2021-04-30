Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. 118,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,184,480 shares.The stock last traded at $12.89 and had previously closed at $13.93.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALDX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

