Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%.

ALEX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,524. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

