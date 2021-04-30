Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sets New 52-Week High at $181.21

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $181.21 and last traded at $180.95, with a volume of 13487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.68.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.52 and a 200 day moving average of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,657,214.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after buying an additional 869,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after acquiring an additional 400,135 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,195,000 after purchasing an additional 46,949 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

