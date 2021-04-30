Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

ALFVY opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $36.16.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

