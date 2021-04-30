Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
ALFVY opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $36.16.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.