Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/26/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

3/25/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.15. 10,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

