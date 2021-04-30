Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $770.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $690.00 to $770.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $593.69.

ALGN traded down $6.77 on Thursday, hitting $597.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $563.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.68. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $195.56 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

