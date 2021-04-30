Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALKS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. 1,059,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares in the company, valued at $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300 over the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

