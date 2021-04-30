Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

