Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.40.

Shares of ALGT opened at $235.53 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

