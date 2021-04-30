Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy Sells 93,576 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.33 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

