Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy Sells 93,576 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.33 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
