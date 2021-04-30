Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.20 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

URG opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $212.12 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.75. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 128,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $154,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,834.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 178,118 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $235,115.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,954,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,224 shares of company stock worth $636,300. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,036,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 648,169 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

