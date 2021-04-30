AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

AllianceBernstein has increased its dividend payment by 31.0% over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

