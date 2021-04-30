AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 607,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,906. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

